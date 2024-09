The 2024 Emmy Awards for the best of television and platforms are taking place tonight at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California, and before the start there is the red carpet with world stars such as Selena Gomez, Eiza Gonzalez, Ricky Martin, Naomi Watts, Jodie Foster, Gael Garcia Bernal, Idris Elba, Brie Larson and Robert Downey Jr., among many others, parading.

#Eiza #González #Ricky #Martin #celebrities #DAZZLE #red #carpet #Emmy #Awards