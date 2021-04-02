Eiza González does not stop generating news for her most recent works in the cinema. The 31-year-old actress became the figure of the international brand Louis Vuitton.

This step of the famous interpreter caused a stir among her fans, as she became the first Mexican woman to be the image of the new perfume that the prestigious company dedicated to fashion has just launched.

In the promotional photographs, which were taken on the beaches of Malibu, it was possible to see Eiza Gonzalez turned into the canvas of the artist Alex Israel, who replicated the design of the On the Beach fragrance bottle on his body using the technique of body painting.

“It took us a full eight hours, almost nine actually, which is insane. And then it took almost four hours to get rid of the paint. You can imagine taking it off was like using the best scrub. My skin felt, without joking, smoother than ever, ”the actress told Vogue US.

In addition, Eiza Gonzalez She was happy that stereotypes are now being reduced to give more opportunities to women of different traits and cultures.

“I grew up watching all these beauty campaigns in the 90’s and I didn’t see a lot of Mexican women in them, especially the large-scale brands. They always sold me a bit that it had to be of a specific style to achieve it. AND The fact that the girls in Mexico, who are brunettes and Latinas like me, see a campaign like this and recognize themselves in it, with the scale of this brand, honors me and makes me happy. It is to normalize the image of people and make them feel included and seen ”, He added.

