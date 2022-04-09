Eiza Gonzalez The 32-year-old queen of fashion at the moment is once again the center of attention on social networks, this after having put on a nude-colored dress which not only suited her very well, but everyone He asked where he bought it.

“Thank you Miami again for freezing my butt off on the London set! It’s been an amazing ride! Thank you @universalpictures for absolutely everything! Check out @ambulancethemovie in theaters,” Eiza Gonzalez captioned the photo. filled with thousands of likes in a few minutes.

Eiza González’s dress was double-sided, that is, a long dress below the knee, but at the bottom it shaped what looks like a palazzo full of crystals everywhere, it also has thick straps, while her hair appeared loose with some fresh waves in the style of Miami where it is very hot.

“The photo gives an effect as if it were suspended in the air, hahaha how beautiful”, “Mexican pride, that’s how Mexico feels, that’s how Mexico feels”, “I was scared hahahahaha I thought you couldn’t see his feet and where are his feet it was part of the dress, like fabric falling”, “@eizagonzalez Your performance in an ambulance was spectacular and exciting”, write social networks for the Mexican actress.

Another thing that draws the attention of this beautiful artist is that she does not mind at all playing with the looks, because one day she can be blonde, while on another occasion she returns to her traditional brown, which is already the stamp your image.

In addition, the beautiful woman is always something to talk about, either because of the jewelry she wears such as the Bulgari brand of which she is the image, as well as dresses from various fashion houses who are in charge of dressing her for this type of event.

It is worth mentioning that at the moment the singer is also single, because she has only dedicated herself to work, and it is that at the moment she has done very well in the world of cinema.

Read more: Lucero Mijares confesses that she wants a duet with Ángela Aguilar to become a success