Eiza Gonzalez She was one of the Mexicans who managed succeed in HollywoodHowever, he has recently become the subject of criticism after an interview that has gone viral on the Internet, where They claim that he forgot his Mexican accent and he spoke very differently than he normally does.

During an interview with Eiza conducted in Argentina, many noticed that the 34-year-old Mexican actress He drastically changed the way he spoke. and he had a rather interesting accent, but moving away from the way he had always spoken.

Eiza González was talking about her recent artistic work in an interview for Netflix where she ended up unleashing all kinds of criticism, as many noticed her alleged change in accent, a topic that has not stopped making noise on the Internet.

“His accent has already changed“, “Why does she speak like Spanish?”, “She already thinks she's Spanish”, “What happened to her, why does she speak like that”, “Mexicans don't speak like that”, “She's faking another accent”, were some of the comments that the artist received from Internet users.

It is important to mention that until now Eiza has not commented on the criticism that she has received from Internet users who express annoyance at the celebrity's alleged change of accent.

