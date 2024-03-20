The Mexican actress Eiza Gonzalez She assures that she does not get more and better as an actress in Hollywood because she is too beautiful and after this statement, Internet users react and express all kinds of comments, among them, which is rather due to his lack of talent.

Eiza Gonzalezoriginally from Mexico City and who has lived in Los Angeles, California, USA, for several years, mentions in an interview for InStyle that on several occasions producers have 'rejected' her, after casting for several films.

And because Eiza González has been rejected to be part of important film projects, in Hollywoodat the time she has felt desperate and frustrated, but he has been able to overcome it, he says in the same interview.

“I remember that so many projects were chosen for me: 'She's too pretty for the role. She's too attractive for the role.' So I would just say: What is Margot Robbie? “She is the sexiest and most beautiful woman I have ever seen in my life!” he says. Eiza Gonzalez.

After issuing said statement, They tell Eiza González everything on social networks, for example, that she does not act well and they tell her that beautiful actresses like Margot Robbie and Scarlett Johansson have managed to stand out in movies with important roles, despite being very beautiful.

“Damn, it's like acting better.”, “I have another idea why she didn't get roles”, “Yes, I'm sure that's the reason”, “I'm glad she thinks so much of herself”, “That probably never happened.” “She is very vain,” Internet users express to Eiza González.

Eiza Gonzalez She became famous in Mexico by participating in soap operas such as 'Lola, once upon a time', 'Amorestrues' and 'Amor en custodia', then she went to settle in the USA and we have seen her in Hollywood films such as 'Bay driver', 'Ambulance', 'Bloodshot' and 'Godzilla vs. Kong'.

