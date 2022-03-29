On the occasion of the latest update reserved for Eiyuden Chronicles, Yoshitaka Murayama and Junichi Murakami Of Rabbit and Bear Studios (respectively Director and Producer of the project), shared some news on the development of the action RPG Eiyuden Chronicles: Rising.

According to the words of the two, it seems that Natsume Atari is now nearing the end of development. Murakami, who holds the role of project supervisor, wanted to remind the audience that the story of “Rising”Was written by Tadashi Sotomi, known for his work on Person 2.

For the occasion, new artwork for the main game was also shared, which offer a first look at the mine area, which, as described by Murakami, will be “a very large dungeon”.

At the moment there are no precise details on the publication of the game. Eiyuden Chronicles: Rising is instead scheduled for this spring on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S And PC.

Source: Rabbit and Bear Studios Street Siliconera