We had a chance to try a beta version of Eiyuden Chronicle: Risingprequel to the highly anticipated Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroesspiritual successor to the award-winning RPG series of Konami that we all know, that is Suikoden. A preliminary version lasting about a couple of hours that we were able to play on PC, waiting to know again what the release date of the game will be, scheduled for a vague 2022 and published worldwide by 505 Games. In this prequel, developed Rabbit & Bear Studios and Natsume-Atarithe type of game also changes: if the main title will be an old-fashioned JRPG that is wasted in comparisons with Suikoden, “Rising” instead winks at games like Odin Sphere with a sprinkle of Metroidvaniaa genre that in recent times has returned exponentially in fashion, a horizontal scrolling action RPG characterized by environments in three dimensions and characters represented instead by 2D sprites.

The story, pleasant enough, tells the exploits of CJa 16-year-old hunter who left her village to go in search of treasures at New Naeveh, the town where the events of the game will take place. The entrance to the ruins will not be immediately admitted by the mayor of the village and will be our care recover stamps by solving the demands of its inhabitants. Once we have collected enough stamps, we can finally be allowed to explore the ruins. As usual, for this type of games, the initial missions will involve us in activities that are all too simple and trivial for an adventurer, such as finding the cat of a little girl who ran away, a cliché already seen and used in many titles.

During the calm phases we will be able to move between the various sections of the village and talk to the characters to be assigned quests that, most of the time, will be completed inside the dungeons. Unfortunately, it is in these dungeons that we go to find the first major flaw in the title: the controls. Although the aesthetic is quite colorful and gives an identity of its own to the game world with its colors and characters, the controls, especially in an action RPG where we have to attack and jump, are all too woody. To put it simply, it is as if we are piloting a log of wood with weapons. The game, however, responds to this defect with a negligible difficulty: enemies and bosses fall like flies after a few hits and the only ones that bothered us were the flying ones, just because of the bad control system. We can attack and use some sort of dash (which most of the time responds with extreme delay) to counter the monsters who, once defeated, will drop materials useful for the New Naeveh crafting mode.

As we progress we will unlock new locations in the town and new dungeons, but things will only get better with the appearance of the new playable warriors. Playing the adventure with three alternating characters brings a breath of freshness to the gameplay, albeit undermined by the woody controls indicated above. Furthermore, as much as the backgrounds and the beautiful artwork of the characters can embellish the visual sector, the same cannot be said of the 2D models of the characters. In our opinion, the choice to represent their mood with cartoon-shaped emoticons is not particularly appropriate if the characters remain with the expressiveness of a tuna. Additional work with the animations would have been largely sufficient. The soundtrack is instead pleasant to listen to although, for the few tracks that we have been able to listen to in this test version, none has managed to stay in our head so much that it hums it all day, as often happens when we are in front of a memorable piece. .

We sincerely hope that our feedback and that of other players who have had the opportunity to try the title in advance will help in some way to improve the final version of the game, which should be released later this year on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and on PC and, as well as the sequel, will be included from day one on the service Game Pass for Xbox and PC users. It would certainly be a title that, if appreciated, could act as a red carpet for the much more ambitious one Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.