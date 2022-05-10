505 Games released the launch trailer for Eiyuden Chronicle: Risingavailable worldwide starting today on console and PC. As previously anticipated, the title developed by Rabbit & Bear Studios And Natsume Atari will serve as a prequel to the highly anticipated Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroesspiritual heir of Suikoden which will be released in the course of 2023.

You can find more information about the game in the press release at the end of the article and in our review. In the meantime, however, let’s enjoy the launch trailer. Good vision!

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising, the highly anticipated prequel to Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, is available today for PC and consoles

CALABASAS, California (USA). – May 10, 2022 – 505 Games, Rabbit & Bear Studios (directed by Yoshitaka Murayama, creator of Suikoden), And NatsumeAtari are pleased to announce the availability of Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising, the fast-paced 2.5D action RPG that serves as a prequel / companion game to Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, due out in 2023. Immerse yourself in a new world of adventure today for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC (via Steam, Epic and GOG). Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising is also available today via the Xbox and PC Game Pass.

Once a thriving city on the continent of Allraan, New Neveah is in a state of neglect due to a devastating earthquake. All is not lost however, the earthquake revealed ancient runic ruins deep underground. As citizens rebuild, adventurers from around the world come to plunder the riches of the ruins, including powerful artifacts called runic lenses. Here, three future heroes embark on a journey with far-reaching implications for the Eiyuden Chronicle universe.

CJ, a carefree and confident treasure hunter, hopes to fulfill her rite of passage by bringing home a loot worthy of her last name. Isha, a powerful enchantress and daughter of the missing mayor of New Neveah, plans to tax the raiders to get the funds to rebuild the city. Beastman mercenary Garoo claims to be in New Neveah only for the money, but his heart is secretly as big as his deadly sword.

Master each character’s distinct fighting style – jump nimbly as CJ, teleport and unleash ice magic as Isha, and deflect bullet attacks with Garoo before counterattacking with massive sword strikes, take on huge bosses and take them down with Link Attacks combos .

Explore beast-infested forests, mystical ruins, frost-shrouded mountain peaks, and other jaw-dropping locations. Rising’s stunning art style combines 3D environments and hand-painted enemies to convey an incredible sense of depth. A beautiful soundtrack will accompany you on this exciting adventure.

Help the people of New Neveah by collecting materials in underground environments. Unlock new weapons, armor, accessories and more and rebuild shops in town. Earn additional rewards that will be carried over to Hundred Heroes including cosmetic items, valuable gear and trade goods. Unravel the intricacies of a conspiratorial plot set to continue into 2023 with the events of the video game Hundred Heroes which will be available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PC (via Steam, GOG, Epic Games Store) and Nintendo Switch platforms.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising is available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam, GOG and Epic Games Store for € 14.99. Rising is also available today for Xbox and PC Pass holders. For more information visit the official website of Eiyuden Chronicle and follow us on Discord, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook And YouTube.