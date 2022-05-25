Rabbit & Bear Studios announced that Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes will also be released on Nintendo Switch. After an initial hesitation related to rumor of a possible new Nintendo platform coming soon, the software house has finally confirmed the version for the hybrid console of the Kyoto house.

The company stated:

Due to recent speculations on Nintendo Switch and a possible next-generation Nintendo console, we wanted to wait and investigate what our options were before committing to developing a version for the Switch. But now the wait is over and we can confirm that Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes will also be available on Nintendo Switch!

I remind you that the launch of Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is scheduled for 2023 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. You can find more information about the game in our previous article.

Source: Rabbit & Bear Studios Street Gematsu