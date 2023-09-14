Rabbit & Bear Studios have revealed the release date for the highly anticipated Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroesspiritual heir of Suikoden. The title will be available worldwide starting starting April 23, 2024 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

To celebrate the announcement the software house has revealed three characters, Nowa, Sign And Marisa, which we will be able to see in action in the new trailer dedicated to the game. Good vision!

Calabasas, September 14, 2023. 505 Games e Rabbit & Bear Studios are pleased to officially announce the release date of Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes. The launch date was revealed in preview during the Nintendo Direct. This game, which holds the Kickstarter funding record in 2020, will see the light of day on April 23, 2024 worldwide and will be available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Epic Game Store and GOG). Rabbit & Bear is happy to present new artwork highlighting the three main characters of Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes : Nowa, Seign and Marisa.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is a JRPG developed by two legends of the video game world, Yoshitaka Murayama (known for Suikoden I & II) and Junko Kawano (known for Suikoden I & IV). This new turn-based strategic game features a combat system involving six characters, fascinating 2D sprites and 3D scenarios with attention to detail, a compelling story with over 100 playable characters and an engaging gameplay that represents a modern reinterpretation of the classics of this kind.

“It is with great excitement that we finally announce the release date of Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes“, said Yoshitaka Murayama, the head of the development team. “The fact that our game was featured at this year’s Nintendo Direct event is a tangible sign of the hard work of our team, but above all the patience of our extraordinary supporters, who have always believed in us to bring the JRPG they’ve been waiting for.”

