A new update on the Kickstarter page Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes announces one official date for the closed beta of the upcoming Japanese role-playing game, with thanks also for the support expressed following the tragic passing of the game's creator.

According to reports, the beta of Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes will therefore start on March 14, 2024for those who have gained access to the trial version of the game, which will apparently be “substantial”, as explained by the developers.

Each supporter of the project via Kickstarter will receive a code valid for downloading the beta version, thus allowing them to carry out an in-depth test of the game in advance of its arrival in full version, expected practically next month.