A new update on the Kickstarter page Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes announces one official date for the closed beta of the upcoming Japanese role-playing game, with thanks also for the support expressed following the tragic passing of the game's creator.
According to reports, the beta of Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes will therefore start on March 14, 2024for those who have gained access to the trial version of the game, which will apparently be “substantial”, as explained by the developers.
Each supporter of the project via Kickstarter will receive a code valid for downloading the beta version, thus allowing them to carry out an in-depth test of the game in advance of its arrival in full version, expected practically next month.
The tragic passing of Murayama
Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes then has the exit date set for April 23, 2024 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series atmospheres.
We remember that only a few weeks ago we learned that Yoshitaka Murayama, author of Suikoden and this recent Eiyuden Chronicle, has died but he was an important figure for the entire panorama of video game development in Japan, as you can learn more about in our special in which we remember Yoshitaka Murayama, the creator of Eiyuden Chronicle and Suikoden.
