505 Games has announced that from today it is possible to pre-order the digital editions of the highly anticipated Eiyuden Chronicles: Hundred Heroes. The title developed by Rabbit & Bear Studios will be released in two digital editions, the Standard Edition from €49.99 and the Digital Deluxe Edition from €79.99. Here’s what it contains:
Digital Deluxe Edition (€79.99)
- a digital copy of the game
- The Easy Adventure Pack: (6 healing items, 2 revive items, and 3 escape items)
- a custom item for HQ
- the Season Pass: (3 Kawano wallpapers, 2 HQ paintings, DLC – Seign Chapter, DLC – Marisa Chapter and DLC – Markus Chapter)
- a mini digital artbook
- the digital soundtrack
Everyone who pre-orders the game will get the bonus Early Bird Package, which includes a rune and an enhancement accessory, as well as an item to customize your HQ. By pre-ordering the Digital Deluxe Edition there will also be a third bonus, namely the possibility to play with 48 hours of early access.
Before leaving you with a new trailer I remind you that Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. Good vision!
Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes – Trailer
Source: 505 Games
