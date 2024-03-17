505 Games has announced that the physical copies for Nintendo Switch Of Eiyuden Chronicles: Hundred Heroes have been postponed. They will not be available on April 23 as previously indicated, with the release date now rescheduled for May 21st in the United States and in EMEA countries, therefore Italy included.

The announcement came via a post on X, where the Italian publisher, in addition to apologizing for the inconvenience caused, proposed a commendable solution. So as not to leave those who have chosen this edition high and dry, will offer a digital copy of the game for Switch without additional costs.

We specify that the term “backer” is used, therefore the initiative would seem to be limited only to those who financed the game on Kickstarter at the time and paid in advance for a physical copy for Switch. Furthermore, barring further unforeseen circumstances, there will be no delays for physical copies for PS5, which will therefore arrive in stores as scheduled on April 23rd.

“We regret to announce that there will be a delay in the physical release of Eiyuden Chronicles: Hundred Heroes for Nintendo Switch to May 21st in the Americas and EMEA,” the post reads. “All interested backers will receive digital copies for Nintendo Switch at launch, ensuring your adventure begins on time. We apologize for the inconvenience.”