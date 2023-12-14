505 Games has released a new trailer for the highly anticipated Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroesthe next one coming April 23, 2024. The video, which you will find at the end of the article, allows us to have a brief overview of all the features of the gamestarting from its protagonists up to the combat system.

Before leaving you with the trailer I remind you of the title will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. Good vision!

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes – Key Feature Trailer

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes: New gameplay trailer available Everything you need to know about Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes…in 6 minutes! WATCH THE TRAILER HERE Calabasas, December 14 – 505 Games and Rabbit & Bear Studios are pleased to announce the release of a new gameplay trailer for Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes titled “Everything You Need to Know About Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes in 6 Minutes!” The trailer introduces five unique features of Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, including information on the Hundred Heroes, the world of Allraan, the main characters, the prestigious voice actors, the intense turn-based combat, the expansion of the headquarters, the mini-games and the secondary activities. The highest-funded Kickstarter game of 2020, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is a JRPG from legendary developers Yoshitaka Murayama (Suikoden I and II) and Junko Kawano (Suikoden I and IV) that elevates the turn-based strategy gaming experience at a higher level. Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes features a finely crafted six-character battle system, meticulously created 2D sprites and 3D backgrounds, a compelling story with over 100 playable characters, and immersive gameplay designed to give players a modern take on classic JRPGs.

Source: 505 Games