505 Games and Rabbit & Bear Studios have released a new trailer for Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes which illustrates the main features of the new classic Japanese RPG, presented as a sort of spiritual heir to Suikoden as well as coming from some of the same authors.

The trailer summarizes the fundamental elements of the game, a turn-based RPG that directly recalls the tradition of the genre in typically Japanese declination, reconstructed with a graphic technique that mixes 2D and 3D elements to resume the original style but with a modern touch.

The trailer tells us “everything you need to know” about Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.

As the name itself suggests, one of the distinctive features of the game is the presence of a large quantity of characters who can be recruited to carry out the adventure, just as happened in Suikoden, considered the main source of inspiration for the game.