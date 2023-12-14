505 Games and Rabbit & Bear Studios have released a new trailer for Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes which illustrates the main features of the new classic Japanese RPG, presented as a sort of spiritual heir to Suikoden as well as coming from some of the same authors.
The trailer summarizes the fundamental elements of the game, a turn-based RPG that directly recalls the tradition of the genre in typically Japanese declination, reconstructed with a graphic technique that mixes 2D and 3D elements to resume the original style but with a modern touch.
The trailer tells us “everything you need to know” about Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.
As the name itself suggests, one of the distinctive features of the game is the presence of a large quantity of characters who can be recruited to carry out the adventure, just as happened in Suikoden, considered the main source of inspiration for the game.
An army of usable characters
The “100 heroes” are not exactly a random definition, but it is really possible to put together more than 100 characters until forming a notable army, with which to manage a party as varied as possible, thanks to the notable characterization of the fighters.
The party is still made up of 6 usable characters, but the choice can be made among the over 100 fighters that can be recruited as you advance through the story, within the war-torn continent of Allraan.
Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes has a release date set for April 23, 2024 on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch and will also be available on day one directly in the Xbox Game Pass.
Last September we saw the TGS 2023 trailer for the game, on the occasion of the Japanese fair and the opening of pre-orders.
