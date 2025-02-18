Eixample residents detect 232 “speculative farms” in which there have been 4,100 evictions in eight years

The Eixample district of Barcelona has become, in recent weeks, the fight for the right to housing in the city. From the attempt to evict the Orsola house – which was finally suspended after the purchase of the farm by the City Council and the Hàbitat3 entity – “there has been a change of chip”, as Xavier Riu, a member of the association of Neighbors of L’Eserra de l’Eixample.

“Before it seemed that evictions occurred because people could not pay, but now we see people who have been paying religiously and an investment fund arrives and expels them,” he adds. To this casuistry, which was also that of Josep, the neighbor of the Orsola house that has avoided eviction, is known as “invisible evictions” and is a “exponential” reality in the district.

These are expulsions located especially in unique property farms that, although they do not go through a judicial process, make the neighbors leave their homes either because they are not extended for rent or because the price of the same above the market price.

This was what happened in the Orsola house and in the Eixample district is a problem “up”. In fact, in the last eight years, 232 vertical properties have been detected (that is, a single homemade possesses all their homes), which are agreed in this situation, according to a report by the Federation of Neighborhood Associations of Barcelona (FAVB) .

Eixample neighbors qualify them as “speculative farms.” These are buildings in which district residents have been able to verify price increases above the market, great rehabilitations to fragment floors or to turn them into luxury homes or processes of cancellation of rental contracts.

Since 2016, up to 4,000 invisible evictions have been counted, to which 97 judicial evictions must Eixample These would have affected some 10,000 inhabitants.

In fact, in these farms a deviation from the purchase price has been detected 33% above the market value. Although the average square meter price in the district is 3,656 euros, in the “speculative farms” is 5,285 euros.

From the Eixample Neighborhood Association, the price increase in the city as a whole comes “for these speculative purchase operations. It is not because the population has grown, but for the supply crisis, since many homes have passed to temporary markets or seasonal and tourist rent, ”says Jaume Artigues.

And it is that these last two rental typologies are a “big problem” of the district. According to real estate portals, 70% of the district’s offer is seasonal rental. To this, we must add 4.15% of homes for tourist use.

Elderly residences to the edge of eviction

The Eixample district is the Barcelona area that has the most vertical properties. Of the 58,000 residential buildings in the city, only 8% are of unique ownership, but according to A recent study of the Observatori Metropolità de l’Abitatge of Barcelonain Eixample this percentage amounts to 20%, only exceeded by Ciutat Vella.

This trend aggravates the housing crisis that is affecting neighbors, but also other inhabitants such as users of socio -health residences or equipment. In fact, in the Eixample district there are currently five elderly residences that must abandon their location after the farms have been purchased by investment funds.

According to the neighborhood association, most of them are not clear about their future. With the exception of the Les Salesses residence, which has decided to transfer all its users to a new building in the Sant Martí district. “Neither the City Council nor the Generalitat, despite having land available to relocate them, has decided to give them any alternative,” Artigues laments.

Along these lines, the authors of the report regret the “inaction” of the administrations and add that the outcome of the Orsola house was only possible thanks to the mobilization of citizenship. Therefore, they claim a “broader and go beyond small nuclei that are stopping evics little by little,” says Huc Camps, of the Unionat d’Abitatge de l’Eixample.

“We play the future of our neighborhoods, in general, and Eixample in particular, which is an example of a city that can die of success if it does not give limits to a model that is carrying everything and that will make, instead of residents, let’s only visit, ”adds Riu.

Therefore, they claim brave policies and remember the competent administrations that “there are formulas to intervene and regulate the market without violating the freedom of economic agents”, as well as “start talking clearly about speculation. It is appointed in various laws of the country, but it is not established when it must be intervened, ”says Artigues.