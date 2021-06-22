Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will enjoy a second year of expansions, making Valhalla the most content post-launch game in the franchise. Unlike Origins or Odyssey, Valhalla does not end the story of Eivor at the end of the campaign mode, but continues further thanks to the launch of new DLC’s.
At the moment, ‘Wrath of the Druids’ is available, the first expansion to extend the Viking history of Eivor beyond the frozen wastelands of Norway and the lush lands of 9th century England. The new adventure crosses borders to take us to Ireland, where we will have to fight against a druidic cult and mysterious creatures to restore peace to the kingdoms of this fantastic and wonderful kingdom. But now, while we wait for the second expansion ‘The Siege of Paris’, we have known that We could see Eivor aging over time in upcoming Assassin’s Creed Valhalla expansions via ac_landmarks.
As we progress through history and enjoy new Viking adventures at the hands of Eivor, a aging mechanics could be shown as new expansions arrive in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. In this way, at the end of next year, with the release of the latest DLC’s, we could be playing with a much older Eivor. And even seeing her die could be very interesting, thus closing the history of Eivor in a curious and different way.
First details of future Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Meteor DLC leaked
This interesting mechanic could appear with the second expansion that will take us to Paris, one of the most important moments in Viking history. Finally, we add that according to a leak, these official arts of the artist Daniel Atanasov were going to be used in the expansion of ‘Wrath of the Druids’, but they were discarded. So this aging mechanic we could see it soon or in the next and mysterious DLC called Meteor.
