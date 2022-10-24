The convicted for raping his ex-partner during the last session of the trial held last Tuesday at the Provincial Court of Murcia. / NACHO GARCIA / AGM

They are just over 60 minutes of unbearable audio. During that time, she shrieks dozens of no’s; cries for help and help that freeze the blood; countless “please, leave me” are heard between muffled sobs; she yells at her, begging her not to treat her like that, to let go of her, to get off of her and that she can’t open her mouth to give him fellatio because her jaw hurts.

He, for his part, only emits insults: “whore” and “bitch”. He accuses her of treating him like a cuckold; he threatens her: “You have two options: by hook or by crook.” And the most serious intimidation, the one that the prosecutor highlighted in the trial and that she echoed in the courtroom: «Either you open your legs or tomorrow you will not see your son; Open them or I swear you won’t tell.”

The representative of the Public Prosecutor described the audio of the rape that occurred on Christmas Eve 2020 as “devastating” and “only surpassed by a ‘snuff movie'” (a genre of short videos of murders, torture, among other real crimes). For his part, there, sitting on the defendant’s bench at the Murcia Provincial Court, the defendant, the victim’s ex-partner, endured listening to that hour of torture without flinching, cold. “It is a sexual game, with her consent. These are things that she likes », he defended himself.

The trial was seen for sentencing last Tuesday and the judge issued the ruling on Friday afternoon. The man, SPC, 44, was sentenced to ten years and nine months in prison for raping and abusing his ex-partner at dawn on December 24, after breaking up their relationship a week earlier. In addition, he will not be able to approach her for ten years after her release from her prison and is placed on five years’ probation. He must compensate the victim with something more than 80,000 euros for the moral damage and the psychological consequences that he still drags. That was the amount requested by the Prosecutor’s Office, which claimed twelve years in prison.

For its part, the private prosecution, exercised by the lawyer Alberto López, adhered to that penalty claimed by the prosecutor and requested compensation of 100,000 euros for the affective, behavioral and cognitive sequelae presented by his client. “She suffers from chronic post-traumatic stress. On the scale of severity of symptoms of this disorder, she has a very high score, 46 on a gradation of 0 to 51, as can be seen from the psychological report, “explained the lawyer.

Jealousy after the breakup



The convicted person and the victim had been in a relationship for a year and a half. In the middle of December they broke up and on December 23 they met to eat and talk about what they were going to do with the rent of the house, the furniture and other things they had in common.

After lunch, they left the restaurant and, in the afternoon, they went to visit a friend at his house “and there he became jealous,” the woman said in her statement.

sixty minutes of torture



He left the friend’s house and she accompanied him in the car “so as not to make the situation worse.” An argument began inside the vehicle, the tone was rising with insults and she began to record with her cell phone “out of fear”:

“That’s what you are, a piece of bitch, piece of whore.” What do you want, fuck him?

-Do not pass. Why do you treat me like that?

-Because you’re a whore.

According to the defendant in his statement before the judge, “she likes to be called ‘bitch and whore’, as a sexual game.” The insults and accusations of infidelity continued throughout the journey. Shortly after, around 1:30 a.m. on December 24, they arrived at the house that they had shared until a week before, located in Molina de Segura. Upon arrival, she went to the bathroom and he opened the door for her.

“Bitches like you pee with the door open.”

—Let me go pee, don’t touch me.

The first violation occurs shortly after and was recorded in a second audio. What is heard is a live rape, in which unusual violence converges, “humiliation, constant contempt during the aggression, rooted in gender violence”, which leads to the extreme suffering of the victim, as described by the judge .

He took her out of the bathroom, grabbing her by the jacket by force. He pulled her pants down, penetrated her a first time on her couch. He struggled and knocked her to the ground. “Come on, it’s going to be quick. It will be by hook or by crook. Either you spread your legs or you won’t see your son tomorrow; open them or I swear you won’t tell”, is heard on the playback. After that, the woman claimed that she continued to beat her, grabbed her hair and hit her head on the ground several times. Finally, he took her by the mouth with the intention of giving him fellatio. “I can’t, my jaw hurts,” she can be heard saying.

What is heard shortly after is a second rape on the top floor, on the double bed. He took off her pants and she took off her clothes, and he forced himself again. She assured that at first she resisted, but there came a time when she gave up, because she no longer had the strength.

“At the end of the audio, he acknowledges the aggression when he tells my client that she can already say that she has raped him,” said the private prosecution attorney. He then threatened to commit suicide and sat down at a table to write a note. In the visual inspection that the police later carried out, they found several farewell letters to his relatives in the house. While he was at the desk, she managed to get out of the house. She fled in her pajamas and went to the residential security checkpoint.

There he told the security guards that he had just been the victim of a rape by his ex-partner and that he feared for his life. Security employees called the police. When a National Police patrol came, the defendant was already in the booth, talking to the security guards. Seeing the agents, he defended himself by saying that it was all “a sexual game between the two”, but that he knew “it’s going to be expensive”.