Iñigo Fernández de Lucio Thursday, November 30, 2023, 8:27 p.m.







Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Fabián Salvioli (La Plata, Argentina, 1963) is a professor of Human Rights at the National University of his hometown, an activity that he combines with his position as special rapporteur of the United Nations on the promotion of truth, justice, reparation and guarantees of…

This content is exclusive for subscribers