The fighter Rudakov who left a farewell message on the wall in Marinka was 22 years old

A soldier of the Russian Armed Forces, Roman Rudakov, who left a farewell message on the wall in Marinka, Donetsk People's Republic, was less than 22 years old. As military correspondents found out, he was born and lived in Bataysk, Rostov region.

Journalists discovered archived plot regional TV channel, in which Rudakov showed on camera a summons to the military registration and enlistment office. It is known that he was born on December 26, 2001.

Details have been revealed about the fighter who left a message in Marinka

As reported on the First Rostov TV Channel on September 26 last year, the then 20-year-old Rudakov was demobilized from the army just three months before he received the summons again.

We must defend our homeland, that is. Well, what should we do? It's either them or us. If no one defends now, they will already be here. Roman Rudakov, serviceman of the Russian Armed Forces

Together with other mobilized people, Rudakov underwent a medical examination at a temporary collection point and prepared for further dispatch to the unit. Military registration and enlistment office employees checked the legality of conscription and took into account recommendations on age and readiness for service.

The last request of a Russian fighter was found in Marinka

Earlier it became known that during the fighting in Marinka, the last request of a Russian fighter was found on the wall of a house. The author of the letter turned out to be Rudakov – his name and hometown were indicated in the signature.

“Whoever finds me, take care of my mother, sister and brother,” read a message on one of the bricks in the basement. There were nine bodies nearby. Their remains will be sent for DNA testing.

According to military officers, the Russian assault group of the 103rd regiment of the 150th motorized rifle division was ambushed and surrounded. The soldiers, who had lost contact, held the defense until the last bullet.

Subsequently, the officers decided to remove the brick with the letter from the wall. The regiment commander ordered the stone to be installed at the headquarters next to the unit's banner. The conservation of the inscription will be carried out by specialists from the Rostov Regional Museum of Local History.

Photo: Pavel Lisitsyn / RIA Novosti

The Russian flag was raised over Marinka

On December 10, fighters raised the Russian flag over Marinka. At that time, the Ukrainian Armed Forces held no more than two houses on the western border of the city, and they were erecting new defensive structures several kilometers from their previous positions.

At the time the tricolor was raised, the attack aircraft carried out tasks to consolidate the occupied territories and reconnaissance of the forest belt, as well as the nearby settlement of Georgievka. Identified firing points of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were destroyed. It was also reported that enemy units retreating from the city made unsuccessful attempts to disrupt the rotation of Russian troops with an attack from mortars and grenade launchers.

A soldier of the 103rd Regiment of the 150th Division stated at the beginning of December that Maryinka had come under Russian control. The UK Ministry of Defense has confirmed that the Russian army has taken control of most of the development in the city.