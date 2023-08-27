Elif Batuman’s first novel “The Idiot” was published in March 2017. About six months later, in October, the MeToo movement began. At first glance, the two seem to have nothing to do with each other. But among all the developments that MeToo is known to have triggered is Batuman’s decision to write a sequel to her novel, which was not originally planned. This book, “Either/Or”, has now been published in German.

Batuman, who was born in 1977 and has some biographical details in common with her protagonist, continues the story of Selin, the clever, nerdy and also very funny first-person narrator and main character of the first volume, who was in her second year at Harvard in the mid-1990s begins. She spent the summer in Hungary teaching English, in part to meet Ivan, with whom she exchanged countless emails during her first year at university. The hoped-for love story doesn’t turn out to be the case, rather the time together gives rise to a series of riddles that Selin will also deal with in the second volume, in which Ivan continues to haunt the background.

The past reconsidered

In several interviews, Batuman has said that the debates and events surrounding MeToo, including her first relationship with a woman, suddenly made her look at her college years and her first novel differently. What kind of world did a young student live in in the 1990s – and was she aware of it? This information does not have to play a role in reading “Either/Or”. The novel is neither activist nor does it refer to later social upheavals – how could it? And yet, with or without this knowledge, one will notice a shift from The Idiot to Either/Or, a different view of the world. As one of the most important sources for her book, Batuman cites Adrienne Rich’s essay “Compulsory Heterosexuality and Lesbian Existence” in the appendix.

So Selin is back on campus, and there, as everywhere after long summers and long vacations, the same conversations follow. “’How was Hungary?’ Lakshmi asked me with a conspiratorial twinkle in his eyes over lunch. ,Did something happen?’ Despite the strong feeling that a lot of things had happened, I truthfully answered the question as Lakshmi meant it: nothing had happened.”







Only three pages have passed, and a great deal has already been said about the themes of the novel. Because the question of whether something happened in the summer obviously refers to sex. As if everything else that can happen between two people doesn’t count. As if every infatuation, every relationship without physical contact was not worth telling and accordingly meaningless, no matter how busy the people concerned it may be.

Another scene is about Selin’s relationship with her best friend Swetlana. “‘Do you think it’s weird that we spend so much time together?’ Svetlana asked me afterwards. ‘It’s almost like we have a relationship.’ ‘Hmm…’ I said hesitantly. Didn’t we have a relationship?”

Why do we live like this?

There are many such passages in “Either/Or”, it is basically the core of the book to question our entire life together. Wondering at the conventions by which we make decisions without giving it much thought to whether it’s really going to be the most exciting, best life possible. Or whether we don’t rather do these things because that’s what everyone does. “It was very disappointing that even at Harvard, I found that most people’s only intention was to have children and accumulate money for them. You talked to people who seemed to see the world as a place where you could roam freely and exchange ideas, until it turned out that they had nothing more urgent to do than get everything interesting done as quickly as possible, while they were young.”