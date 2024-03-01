“If today in Italy public and private healthcare were two athletes, we could say that they put them to run the 100 meters, one wearing sneakers and the other wearing the standard spikes.” And on the track to win, or even just to participate by competing on equal terms, shoes matter. As a great sportsman the surgeon Marco Antonio Zappa, who treated Fedez for bleeding from two ulcers in the autumn, thus summarizes one of the problems of the National Health Service. A world to which he dedicated “with conviction, heart and passion” over 40 years of career at the highest levels of laparoscopic and bariatric surgery, but which he leaves today, “tired and disappointed by a system where merit is not valued, rather it is often 'punished'”. The now former director of the General Surgery Unit of the Asst Fatebenefratelli-Sacco in Milan announced his farewell with an interview with Adnkronos Salute. He doesn't say enough to the “best job in the world”, which he will continue to do, but to an NHS which “must necessarily change” to stop the 'runaway scrubs'. Zappa explains how.

“First of all – he says – healthcare must be put in the hands of professionals. It is time that hospitals were run by people who have experienced them, who know every mechanism of the hospitals and who, armed with this knowledge, could solve their problems. If the hospitals are managed by a politician, an administrator or something else, he may well be the best graduate in the world, but he is unlikely to be able to recognize the real problems and therefore cannot solve them. We are few, it's true, but those of a certain age he could be put in charge of a hospital with the skills acquired in the field”, proposes Zappa. Another brake that needs to be released to get the wheels of the NHS moving again, he continues, is “the prevailing bureaucracy”. For example “the one that when you operate on a patient forces you to make him sign 9 papers”. Or “the one whereby, in the public sector, when you ask your hospital to purchase a new instrument a very long process begins; so long that by the time the instrument arrives, it has become old”.

In this way, the surgeon insists, “the public is put in inferior conditions to the private sector: one with sneakers, the other with spikes”. So “there is no competition – he warns – you can't compete with the private sector”. For Zappa, even “public competitions” are a bureaucratic frill. People – he maintains – should be chosen by call: the general director says 'I want you' and after 5 years they both answer, the chosen one and whoever brought him. The merit of a doctor develops himself better this way, rather than with a public competition which sometimes, who knows how, goes.”

Third point, continues the surgeon from Fedez, in Italian public health “it is time to restore centrality to the head doctors. Nowadays the role of the head doctor is debased: if once he was the 'baron', now he no longer counts for anything. The head doctor does not he can no longer act according to meritocracy, because he risks being attacked with unfounded accusations of mobbing or demotion. He no longer has the possibility of rewarding those in his team who truly deserve it most, because often there is a plan that is based on other logics and he is called to act while respecting them. Instead, the freedom of the head doctors is fundamental.”

Just as “surgery is fundamental. If we continue with surgeons placed in emergency rooms – warns Zappa – no one will do this job anymore. If a patient arrives in the emergency room with an urgent need for surgical expertise, it should work that the emergency doctor who then calls the surgeon. By European law, in fact, if the surgeon spends the night in the emergency room he cannot come either the day before or the day after, therefore he cannot go to the operating room. And if for the operating rooms I have fewer surgeons, as the surgeons are already few and fewer and fewer, there are operating rooms that do not open at all. It's a dog chasing its tail” and the result of this vicious circle is that “surgery is dying and surgical specialties go deserted. This thing needs to be fixed.”

Finally, “medical-legal compensation is needed. It is correct that the citizen can sue if he thinks so – observes the surgeon – but it is also equally correct that the professional has the right of compensation. Are you suing me? Very well, but if I win I'll give it all back. In this way, perhaps – concludes Zappa – we would stop clogging up the courts with disputes which in 90% of cases end with an acquittal of the doctors”.