What does a virtual gamepad on a smartphone have to do with fine motor dexterity in three dimensions? A lot if Eitech has its way. In the second half of the year, the manufacturer of metal construction sets from Thuringia will bring app-based control for the models built with the classic construction toy onto the market. This is how contemporary digital technology meets a more than 125-year-old principle for play and building systems, whose standardized components are screwed together.

Denny Felsberg, head of development at Eitech, gave an insight into the new solution at the toy fair in Nuremberg. It consists of the aforementioned app control for Android and iOS, a board compatible with the Arduino open source platform, four DC motors, a servo and LED lighting. Communication between the smartphone or tablet and the circuit board takes place via Bluetooth or WLAN, and there is also a USB-C port for programming. A battery holder provides energy.