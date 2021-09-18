Eitan, uncle meets him: They are brainwashing him

Hagai Biran, the brother of Aya Biran, the guardian aunt of little EITAN, met his nephew at the home of his grandfather, Shmuel Peleg, in Israel. This was reported by the website of the N12 broadcaster, which recalls that yesterday there was a third phone call between EITAN and the Biran who live in Italy.

“This morning Hagai and his wife visited EITAN at Shmuel’s home. The two stayed with EITAN in private and played with him for just over an hour,” the Peleg family said in a statement.

The version provided by the lawyers of the Biran family, Shmuel Moran and Avi Chimi, is different, according to whom “unfortunately Hagai Biran and his wife told us that they had concluded the meeting worried about his condition”.

“Even if EITAN appears to be in good physical condition – reads the press release – It was worrying to notice clear signs of instigation and brainwashing in the little EITAN. This is real damage. For us, EITAN’s return to its home in Italy it seems more urgent than ever. “