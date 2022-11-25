Tragedy Mottarone, iEitan’s grandfather is ready to settle the kidnapping charge

The family feud that shook Eitan’s family, the seven-year-old boy who was the only survivor of the Mottarone cable car accident, could see a glimmer of light. The lawyers of maternal grandfatherShmuel Peleg accused of kidnapping together with an accomplice, and those of the child who lost his parents and little brother, they would be in the pipeline in the negotiations to close with a plea deal the criminal case.

This is what emerged at the end of the preliminary hearing before the judge Pietro Balduzzi of Pavia, which began with the worst of the premises given the furious quarrels surrounding the fate of the little boy: the nephew, assisted by the lawyer Fabrizio Ventimiglia, is also a civil party against the grandfather, supported by the lawyers Sara Carsaniga and Mauro Pontini.

But it ended with the announcement that the investigating judge postponed everyone to December 13, precisely to materialize an agreement on the sentence negotiated by Peleg, who would also undertake to pay compensation for the child’s future. The proposal has already received the yes of the prosecutor Valentina De Stefano and the guardianship judge.

‘Kidnapping’ Eitan, grandfather and accomplice to plea bargain ‘for the sake of the child’

All the lawyers have stressed that we are trying to do good for the child, engaged in a delicate path of physical and psychological care and currently entrusted to the care of his maternal aunt and former guardian aunt Aya, who became a “placeholder”, with whose family he lives in Travacò Sicccomario from where he was picked up on 11 September 2021 to be boarded on a flight from Lugano to Israel. “Everyone’s interest is to close this story as quickly as possible and throw water on the fire – says Ventimiglia – We are working in these terms to allow Eitan to put this huge tragedy behind him”.

Peleg’s lawyers are also “satisfied”. “We are talking in the interests of the grandfather and the minor – says Carsaniga – We want to get to an agreement to restore serenity in family life. How much will the compensation be? We will see. It could also consist of a course of study paid for by his grandfather in the wake of what Peleg has always done for his nephew for whom he would give his soul. Grandfather and grandson are very close”.

On the other hand, no compensation should be established for Aunt Aya, the protagonist of a strenuous dispute with the child’s grandfather. “The prospect of a plea deal is positive because finally there is an admission of the disputed crime of child abduction” considers the lawyer Emanuele Zamalda. The hypothesis of the plea bargain should also concern the other defendantGabriel Alon Abutul, who would be Peleg’s chauffeur.

