During a round table held on Tuesday, March 23rd, the participants of the Expert Institute for Social Research and the Foundation for the Development of Civil Society discussed what requirements Russians expect from the deputies of the new convocation. Six months remain before the elections, and polls during this period are indicative.

Social research has shown that the most important thing for Russians is not to allow price increases, including for housing and communal services, the preservation of incomes and jobs, as well as affordable medicine. The experts named the main intrigues of these elections.

“There are several intrigues: the result of United Russia, who will take the third prize. And will someone break through to the State Duma on party lists, will they dilute our parliamentary quartet, which already as a monolith demonstrates the firmness of the political landscape for several cycles, ”said Konstantin Kostin, chairman of the board of the Civil Society Development Fund.

The elections to the State Duma will be held on a single voting day on September 19.

Earlier, the State Duma, at a plenary meeting on March 23, adopted in the first reading a bill on increasing the federal part of party lists in the elections to the Duma. The bill provides for an increase from 10 to 20 of the maximum permissible number of candidates included in the federal part of the federal list for elections to the State Duma.