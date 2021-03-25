The Expert Institute for Social Research (EISS) held a round table on March 25 on the topic: “Domestic tourism: on a new wave of opportunities.”

The event was attended by the head of the Federal Tourism Agency Zarina Doguzova, the Governor of the Stavropol Territory Vladimir Vladimirov, the Governor of the Tyumen Region Alexander Moor, the head of the Novgorod Region Andrey Nikitin, the Governor of the Kamchatka Territory Vladimir Solodov, the head of Buryatia Alexey Tsydenov and others.

In particular, the event discussed the results of a study by the All-Russian Center for the Study of Public Opinion (VTsIOM) on domestic tourism. According to sociologists, the interest of Russian residents in traveling around the country has grown.

The increased interest of people in traveling around the country opened up the Russian regions in a new dimension for them, said Daria Kislitsyna, director of the department of regional programs of the EISI. In her opinion, in the future, this will lead not only to the achievement of an obvious economic result, but also to the awakening of tourist patriotism.

“Today, 58 percent of Russians say that with the opening of borders, travel in Russia will remain a priority for them. It is important that a significant part of them are young people, ”added Kislitsyna.

Earlier on March 25, the Ministry of Economic Development of Russia announced the expediency of considering the issue of vesting all regions with the right to introduce a resort tax on their territory.

In a conversation with Izvestia, press secretary of the Russian Union of Travel Industry (PCT) Irina Tyurina expressed the hope that the regions, which will decide for themselves whether to introduce the resort tax, “will have enough prudence not to further burden either tourists or business” when the tourism industry “Just trying to get out of a difficult situation.”