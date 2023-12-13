Specialists from the Expert Institute for Social Research (EISRI) discussed the unusual format of the International Exhibition and Forum “Russia” at the new site. It is the largest in the history of the country.

As part of the event, a series of talk shows “Russia in Details” was launched. In the first issue, experts discussed innovative solutions in presenting information. They pointed out that the exhibition represents a kind of model for a long, fascinating series. This is confirmed by the figures – 14% of visitors return to VDNKh again and again.

“See with your own eyes, get this user experience, thanks to which you can form your own impression and understanding of where each individual person should go and where we are all going together, as one big country,” said the head of the department of the ANO Internet Development Institute (ANO IRI) Evgenia Danilchenko.

It is noted that in the future the studio promises to become a point of attraction for political scientists, sociologists and analysts. Experts will be able to openly discuss topics related to the exhibition and the country as a whole.

The day before, Ivan Gruzdev, director of the Center for Sociology of Higher Education at the Institute of Education of the National Research University Higher School of Economics, said that the exhibitions at the international exhibition and forum “Russia” at VDNKh in Moscow aroused a feeling of pride for the Fatherland in 97% of visitors. A joint study by EISI, HSE and INSOMAR was conducted among 1,293 guests of the event.

The exhibition-forum “Russia” opened on November 4 and will run until April 12, 2024. You can visit it for free. 89 regions, 22 federal executive authorities, including ministries and the Federal Agency for State Reserves, as well as 20 companies, corporations and public organizations are taking part in the exhibition. A total of 131 expositions are presented.