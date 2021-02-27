A.hen the German ski jumpers celebrated in the German House after winning the Olympic silver medal in Pyeongchang, substitute Markus Eisenbichler spontaneously put a perky sole on the stage – a Schuhplattler. “The boys asked me if I would do this for them – and then I wouldn’t say no,” said the Bavarian.

F + FAZ.NET complete Trust in our well-founded corona reporting and secure 30 days of free access to FAZ.NET. GET F + FREE NOW



That was a typical Eisenbichler number. The 29-year-old is spontaneous, emotional and down to earth. He also lives these traits on the hill. “In his approach to ski jumping, Markus is the emotional type,” says national coach Stefan Horngacher, “he lives his sport emotionally, he just wants to fly.”

But it is all too easy for him to be distracted by minor issues in his childhood dream of ski jumping. “For me personally it is even a bit more pleasant because the contact restrictions and the lack of spectators mean that there is not so much hustle and bustle on the hill,” admits Eisenbichler: “It has more of the flair of training jumps, I don’t put as much pressure on myself . “Nevertheless, he traveled to the World Championships in Oberstdorf with a lot of anticipation. “I’m really looking forward to it, I’ll never experience anything like that again in my career,” he says.

Best mood at Eisenbichler

Either way, there will be special title fights. At the World Championships in Seefeld two years ago, Eisenbichler won three titles as an outsider. The one on the large hill, the one with the team, the one in the mixed competition. He has to defend it now. After two wins at the start of the season, the season went “very well, with only one or two outliers down”, and he is second in the World Cup table. But before him lies Halvor Egner Granerud. The Norwegian has won eleven competitions. And five competitions before the end of the season, the overall World Cup is guaranteed. That’s why the 24-year-old is the big favorite: this Saturday (4.30 p.m. on ARD and Eurosport) from the small Bakken and next Friday from the large hill.

But that could be Eisenbichler’s chance. Or that of Karl Geiger, the ski flying world champion. On Wednesday Eisenbichler presented himself in a good mood and achieved the best distance twice in training. The next day things didn’t go that well. “He didn’t get off the jump table so well, he did better in the air,” said Horngacher, describing the jumps.

One thing is certain in any case. Èisenbichler does not have the usual athletic phrases in his repertoire. And so he surprised with a confession: “I wouldn’t want to be a ski jumper anymore. Though i love it. All of this is far too fragile and filigree. Everything – from the training control to the glove – has to fit exactly in order to be good. I would become an ice hockey player, ”he reveals. In his eyes these are cool guys. But Markus Eisenbichler can actually say that too.