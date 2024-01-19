DThe Mayor of Eisenach, Katja Wolf, is switching from the Left to the Alliance Sahra Wagenknecht (BSW). The chairman of the Left in Eisenach, Philipp Pommer, confirmed Wolf's departure from the party on Friday – and her renunciation of running for mayor again. Several media outlets had previously reported on Wolf's upcoming move to BSW, which was also confirmed by other representatives of the Thuringian Left.

The mayor informed him of her decision on Friday afternoon, which came as a surprise, Pommer told the German Press Agency. The 47-year-old led him and the other leftists in the city to believe for a long time that she wanted to run for mayor for the Left again in the local elections in May. His incomprehension is now all the greater, said Pommer. Wolf wants to enter the state parliament for the BSW.

Sarah Wagenknecht told the “Thüringer Allgemeine” (online edition): “Katja Wolf stands for local political competence and citizen-oriented politics.” It is now certain that the party will run in Thuringia. “BSW will almost certainly run in Saxony, and an election is also likely in Brandenburg.” The Thuringian regional association should be founded in February or March, said Wagenknecht.

According to Wagenknecht, there is already “a competent core team”. In addition to Wolf, these included the Eisenach media entrepreneur Steffen Schütz and Matthias Herzog, who runs the Erfurt professional basketball club. When asked, she confirmed that the former Thuringian Left Bundestag member Sigrid Hupach was among the approximately 20 Thuringian party members. BSW only wants to accept 450 people nationwide by the founding party conference at the end of January.