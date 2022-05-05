A goal by Colombian Rafael Santos Borré, in the 26th minute, gave Eintracht Frankfurt qualification for the Europa League final, next May 18.

Eintracht extended his extraordinary career in the Europa League, frustrated West Ham’s pretensions and incidentally took a double revenge towards the final that will take place at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán stadium in Seville, in which he will face Scottish Rangers.

The German team got even with the semifinal lost three seasons ago against Chelsea in the penalty shootout and the elimination, also in the penultimate round, of the 1976 Cup Winners’ Cup, against West Ham itself.

This is how Eintracht headed its way to the final

The executioner, among other teams, from Betis and Barcelona, ​​had already won in London in the first leg by 1-2. Everything went to his face at his Deutsche Bank Park except for the early retirement, due to a muscular problem, of his defender Martin Hinteregger.

From then on, the match went downhill for Oliver Glasner’s side, mainly thanks to the dismissal of defender Aaaron Cresswell. The Spanish referee Jesús Gil Manzano showed him a yellow card for knocking down Jens Petter Houge when he was escaping alone, but at the request of the VAR he went to the video and changed his decision to red.

David Moyes, coach of the ‘hammers’, had no choice but to change plans. He removed the Argentine Manuel Lanzini from the field and introduced Ben Johnson to plant himself in a 4-4-1 with Michael Antonio alone in the lead.

But the dynamic Eintracht did not give him an option and just nine minutes later (m.26) the Colombian Rafael Santos Borré opened the account for this round and extended the advantage in the tie, finishing off a center from the right by Ansgar Knauff alone. .

It was difficult for him to digest the double blow to West Ham, although his sobriety allowed him to prevent the German team from aggravating the wound and waiting for any action that would allow him to maintain options to reverse the situation.

He had it, on the edge of the break, in a confusing set piece action that French defender Kurt Zouma finished off as best he could and his compatriot Evan N’Dicka took it out on the goal line.

Eintracht Frankfurt took note of the warning. In the second period he opted for control, to handle the ball without taking risks. Despite attempts by Declan Rice and Spaniard Pablo Forlans, West Ham’s quest for order also did not allow them to brazenly go for a comeback. West Ham’s impotence was absolute.

Even coach David Moyes was sent off in the 78th minute for an incident in the bench area when he kicked the ball violently. This time the London team did not have football or arrests to really go for the game, even in inferiority. He just wanted to believe in set pieces.

Eintracht Frankfurt handled the final minutes without any problems and will be in a final again 42 years after winning the 1979-80 UEFA Cup against Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Other Colombians who have already won the Europa League

Borré will be looking to join the list of Colombian players who have won the Europa League. Faustino Asprilla already did it, with Parma (1995 and 1999), Amaranto Perea, with Atlético de Madrid (2010), James Rodríguez, Falcao García and Fredy Guarín, with Porto (2011), Falcao again, with Atlético de Madrid (2012 ) and Carlos Bacca, with Seville (2014 and 2015) and Villarreal (2021).

Alfredo Morelos, with Rangers, could also join the list of champions. However, the attacker will miss that game due to injury.

