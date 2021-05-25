“A dead king, put king.” That’s what they think in Frankfurt. Eintracht seeks to transfer their star striker, Portuguese André Silva (24 years old), author of 29 goals (in 34 games between the Bundesliga and the German Cup, being 28 in the Bundesliga and one in the Cup, to which 10 assists must be added) last season. The red and black team has valued its Portuguese crack at about 40 million euros. And with that money he plans to make an offer to Real Madrid for Luka Jovic (2. 3 ). The Serbian attacker arrived in the last winter market: he started brilliantly, with three goals in his first two times game… to fade as winter wore on and spring appeared: in total he has participated in 18 games (he completed four of them, 22.22% of the total), with four goals scored.

Jovic asked to go out on loan in the winter market because he barely had minutes. His friend Kostic (28) convinced him to return to the Bundesliga, to his old team where he had remained from 2017 to 2019. It was precisely Kostic himself who served his first two goals on his return. Kostic, who is going through a good time, is being offered by his agent to other clubs in Europe. The fact is that Eintracht is going through a delicate situation: its president, Fredi Bobic, is leaving office and the coach, Adi Hütter, has already been appointed next coach of Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Luka Jovic’s data this season at Eintracht.

Be Soccer



The red-black team would not see with bad eyes an exchange between Jovic and Silva (depending on the economic amount that the whites would pay). The Portuguese has already sent signs that he is looking for a departure from the Bavarian team. It has sounded like reinforcement of Real Madrid itself, of Atlético, even of Manchester United. In his social networks he wrote: “I have found myself here at Eintracht. And I showed what I can really do. I will always be grateful to the club, the staff and the team for that ”. But there are two problems that can jeopardize the operation: on Saturday, in the last Eintracht game, He was warming up in the band, but he did not get to jump to the field: he left before Bobic himself went down to the locker room to thank his players for the effort made during the season, as well as to say goodbye to the coach, the sports director and the players who left the club at the end of the season, according to Kicker. That is something that the Serbian striker did not like. The other is the departure of Hütter as well as the possible departure of Kostic, two of its great supporters in the German dressing room. As of July, Jovic will return to training at Valdebebas (he has a contract until 2025). Who knows if definitively or, on the contrary, it will go to another team.