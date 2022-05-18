Thursday, May 19, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Eintracht vs. Rangers: pitched battle before the Europa League final

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 18, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
3
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

EintrachtFrankfurt

Frankfurt fans.

Fans clashed in Seville.

Fans of German Eintracht Frankfurt and Scottish Rangers They met two hours before the Europa League final at the Sánchez Pizjuán at the beginning of the two main avenues that lead to the Seville stadium.

Camp battle

At the beginning of the San Bernardo bridge, which gives access to Eduardo Dato avenue, German fans attacked the Scots who were in the bars in the area, drinking their umpteenth beers before leaving for the Sánchez Pizjuán, about two kilometers of distance.

See also  Luis Díaz: Jurgen Klopp confessed intimacy of his signing

A very similar situation has occurred at the beginning of Luis Montoto avenue, parallel to Eduardo Dato avenue and at the beginning of which, in the so-called Puerta de Carmona, Frankfurt fans have attacked the Scots, according to police sources and could check EFE.

It was 6:30 p.m., half past two before the start of the match, when at least five vans from the National Police arrived in the area to neutralize the disturbances without, so far, revealing whether there have been injuries or arrests.

The National Police have already arrested five fans of the German Eintracht Frankfurt for rioting and assaulting fans of the Scottish Glasgow Rangers in a massive fight that took place at midnight this Tuesday in front of the Cathedral of Seville. Thousands of fans without tickets are still seen in the center of the city at this hour.

EFE

See also  Football Glen Kamara hit the winning goal and held the Rangers in a championship battle
weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Eintracht #Rangers #pitched #battle #Europa #League #final

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

French court ratifies "complicity in crimes against humanity" against cement company Lafarge

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.