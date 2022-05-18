Eintracht vs. Rangers: pitched battle before the Europa League final

Fans of German Eintracht Frankfurt and Scottish Rangers They met two hours before the Europa League final at the Sánchez Pizjuán at the beginning of the two main avenues that lead to the Seville stadium.

Camp battle

At the beginning of the San Bernardo bridge, which gives access to Eduardo Dato avenue, German fans attacked the Scots who were in the bars in the area, drinking their umpteenth beers before leaving for the Sánchez Pizjuán, about two kilometers of distance.

A very similar situation has occurred at the beginning of Luis Montoto avenue, parallel to Eduardo Dato avenue and at the beginning of which, in the so-called Puerta de Carmona, Frankfurt fans have attacked the Scots, according to police sources and could check EFE.

It was 6:30 p.m., half past two before the start of the match, when at least five vans from the National Police arrived in the area to neutralize the disturbances without, so far, revealing whether there have been injuries or arrests.

The National Police have already arrested five fans of the German Eintracht Frankfurt for rioting and assaulting fans of the Scottish Glasgow Rangers in a massive fight that took place at midnight this Tuesday in front of the Cathedral of Seville. Thousands of fans without tickets are still seen in the center of the city at this hour.

The clashes between the fans of Rangers 🏴�������������������������� and Eintracht Frankfurt 🇩🇪 to the chair now continue, the fans’ preview is on fire! And there are less than 2 hours to go until the meeting!pic.twitter.com/7CTbuFG3T1 – World Multi Fan 🇦🇷  (@multihincha) May 18, 2022

EFE