Eintracht vs. Rangers, live: follow the Europa League final

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Rafael Santos Borre
Friedeman Vogel. Eph
They meet this Wednesday in the title match.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
May 18, 2022, 02:02 PM
Eintracht Frankfurt will face Glasgow Rangers on Wednesday in a final with a flavor of past glory, encouraged by the thousands of Scottish and German fans who are expected to take Seville.
The Germans, with Rafael Santos Borré as the starterhave not lifted a European trophy since the 1980 UEFA Cup they won against Borussia Mönchengladbach, while the Scots, who have injured to Alfredo Morelo, they only have the 1972 European Cup Winners’ Cup in their continental record.
this is how the game goes
First time
Frankfurt: 0
Rangers: 0
Confirmed lineups
SPORTS
May 18, 2022, 02:02 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Eintracht #Rangers #live #follow #Europa #League #final
Leave a Reply