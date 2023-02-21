Eintracht vs. Naples: LIVE, Champions League

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Rafael Santos Borré
Rafael Santos Borré
First leg of the round of 16 and final of the tournament.
He Naplesabsolute leader of the Italian Serie A with fifteen points ahead, will put their level to the test in the Champions League this Tuesday when they visit a Frankfurt Eintracht who seeks to break the forecasts that they give him as a victim, in a round of 16 tie that begins on German soil.
Eintracht comes to the duel against Napoli after defeating Werder Bremen (2-0), in a match where the coach Oliver Glasner He was even able to take minutes off the legs of some players who are expected to start against the Italian team.
With respect to the first half of the season, the main novelty at Eintracht is the arrival of the left winger Philipp Maxappears before the Bremen, that has a function similar to the one that previously carried out Filip Kostic.
