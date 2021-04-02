D.he unity has come a long way. After 26 match days, she is fourth in the table – and she has the opportunity to buy a ticket for the Champions League for the first time in the club’s history. But now, of all things, as the weeks of the decision are dawning, she has to struggle with a disruptive fire that makes her task even more difficult than it already is to claim the place in the circle of the best clubs behind defending champion Munich. The discussion that Adi Hütter could use the soaring in Frankfurt as a springboard to another club with better framework conditions picked up speed again.

As the headline “Bild” said on Maundy Thursday, the Austrian should be chosen as the preferred candidate in Mönchengladbach to succeed Marco Rose, who is drawn to BVB. A speculation with a similar sound caused a stir six weeks ago, not least among the Frankfurt appendix. At that time, however, when asked by the FAZ, Hütter quickly made a commitment to unity and shortly afterwards added in front of the television cameras on “Sky”: “I stay”, was his statement, which left no room for interpretation.

Shortly afterwards it was clear to the tabloid that Xabi Alonso would be the next strong man in the “foals”, but the assumptions about the Spaniard turned out to be misleading. Now it is Hütter again, to whom Borussia should make advances. He himself, he made it clear in preparation for the top game in Dortmund this Saturday (3:30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga and Sky), is not interested in his name being associated with other possible employers. “I know the rumors and want to make it clear that I don’t always feel like speculating,” said the 51-year-old: “I can only confirm that I stand by what I once said.” Keep calm ”and concentrate“ on the essentials ”.

Bobic no reason to judge things differently

The fact that the situation at Eintracht has fundamentally changed compared to the first denial with Fredi Bobic’s subsequently expressed wish to leave Eintracht after this season, is no reason for him to evaluate things differently. “Should I stand up every second or third day and comment or deny something? I am one hundred percent focused on our task, “said the coach, who is contractually bound to the Frankfurt-based company until mid-2023. In spite of everything, comparable examples in the Bundesliga, whose business is driven by vast amounts of money and rapidly changing interests, is unlikely that the topic will be settled once and for all with his new statements.

Hütter, who has hired two consultants who are at his side in media and economic issues, has the opportunity this spring to further improve his good reputation, which he has earned far beyond Frankfurt through the results with Eintracht. A move into the premier class would be the culmination of an upward trend that nobody could have foreseen when the Vorarlberg man hired shortly after the cup triumph in the summer of 2018 – and promptly failed as the defending champion in the first round in a duel with the Ulm amateurs.

Since then, Eintracht has developed into a formidable team under his direction that combines a high level of commitment, tactical finesse and technical qualities – and was also able to climb up the ranking for this reason. In Dortmund she will meet an opponent who, in fifth place, could reduce the gap to Eintracht to one point with a success. “We want to keep Borussia at a distance,” announced Hütter and gave as the direction of approach that “of course” we want to play for victory: “The pressure is on BVB.”

The coach admitted that he is not completely free of all (assembly) worries. Makoto Hasebe is missing a yellow card, while Martin Hinteregger is still injured and has to pass; In defense, therefore, Stefan Ilsanker is probably responsible as the center of the three-man chain. Hütter called it a “huge task” to stop Borussia’s attack on Erling Haaland. “Nobody can do it alone, it can only be done together”. If the Dortmunders catch a “star day, it will be difficult. Either way, we need a very good day ”. This included “courage and self-confidence”. Two characteristics that Hütter exemplified from day one in Frankfurt, which ensured him acceptance despite the constantly changing squad in the dressing room and which helped to justify the success. If, regardless of the result this weekend, things continue in such a way that the unity with their football makes the fans dream, Hütter will – whether wanted or not – arouse a few more fantasies.