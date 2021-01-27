L.uka Jovic claims to have learned a lot at Real Madrid. “I’ve become more experienced, I’ve made progress, I told Eintracht that during the negotiations.” The Serbian center forward immediately provided evidence on Tuesday. During a video press conference with which Eintracht wanted to satisfy the huge public interest in their latest professional footballer, the 23-year-old presented himself as an eloquent interlocutor. He owed no answer without disclosing something rash or compromising – ripe for diplomatic football service.

How does a goalscorer comment on the fact that he almost fled back from his new club (Real) to his old one (Eintracht) after scoring only two goals in a year and a half – and that with his old love he scored three goals in the first three games? Best not at all if you don’t want to mess with your employer, who is still real. The Frankfurters only loaned him for four months until the end of the season. Jovic limited himself to describing the facts. “I had a lot of bad luck there, a lot of injuries, and personal problems came along.”

The attacker spoke about his Spanish club as positively as he could, given just 32 appearances in a year and a half (almost always as a substitute). “I learned a few tricks through training with many world-class players and improved them through play. I made a strong return to Frankfurt without having had many missions. “

The question about his relationship with Real coach Zinédine Zidane and what distinguishes his Frankfurt colleague Adi Hütter compared to him, Jovic skillfully dribbled around. “Both are phenomenal coaches.” Then he went into detail without hurting Zidane: “Communication with Adi Hütter is easier for me because we can speak English. My Spanish is not so good. And of course it is an advantage if you have a good standing with the coach. “

Jovic without too much commitment

In Madrid, Jovic never managed to prove that his transfer fee of over 60 million euros was worth it. Coach Zidane always defended the young Serb from the complaining Spanish media, but he didn’t give him many chances either. Which, in view of alternatives like Karim Benzema and Eden Hazard, could not be blamed for him, especially since Jovic did not notice that he was too committed to fighting the resistance and changing something in the hierarchy.

After the Serbian scored two goals in Eintracht’s debut against Schalke, Zidane was again very friendly about the 23-year-old: “I like what he has done. I am happy for him and wish him the best. It was a good option for him to change. “The French football idol can very well imagine the center forward being reintegrated after the loan expires:” He has a future here to prove himself as a player. But playing in Madrid or elsewhere makes a difference. And he knows that. There is a lot of competition here. “However, Zidane denied any guilt for hindering Jovic’s development:” It is not the coach’s fault. The player has to show himself. But one day he should do the same at Real Madrid. “

Is this realistic? Jovic evaded the question. At the moment he wanted to concentrate entirely on unity, it made no sense to think further into the future. Whether it takes place in Madrid, Frankfurt or elsewhere. With an admission, however, Jovic indicated that he was not aiming for a perspective at Real with all his might: “No, I’m not learning Spanish at the moment, I only did that at the beginning.”

As professional as Jovic appeared at the video conference, he is a very emotional person who needs an environment in which he feels comfortable. Frankfurt represented the optimum of his career in this respect. Here he found a trainer in Niko Kovac, from whom he learned professionalism, and here he found colleagues in Gacinovic, Rebic and Kostic who became friends. 36 goals in 75 competitive games expressed his talent and well-being. That’s why he didn’t want to go anywhere else but Frankfurt when Real announced the possibility of an interlude a few weeks ago. He had more lucrative offers, in Frankfurt he waived part of his fee.

And Jovic feels confirmed after three games and three goals: “The style of the city and the style of the team suit me. I’m back in the right environment, so it was the right step. ”He is not yet in top form, he still has to catch up with injuries and the many stays on the bench. That is why he has no problem at all with not being in the starting line-up: “I trust Adi Hütter that he will find the right time when I’m in the best shape.” The two of them came off brilliantly in their first season together in 2018/19 with each other.

Although the Eintracht squad has changed a lot in the past year and a half, Jovic found his way back very well. The fact that he was welcomed with great joy and great expectations on his return, and not just by his friend and compatriot Filip Kostic, has also given him wings. “I am positively surprised by the new team. I don’t want to highlight any individual, but overall we’re on a higher level. “

At that time, Eintracht played in the Europa League. The logical conclusion would be that Jovic thinks Eintracht is ripe enough for the Champions League: “If we continue to play like this, we definitely have a chance to qualify.” Would he then have the feeling that he showed Real Madrid? “I don’t have to prove anything to anyone. I know that I am a good soccer player. And whoever sees me knows it too. “