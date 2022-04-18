The Frankfurt club will still play in the Bundesliga, so the mandatory acquisition is triggered even if the Norwegian did not enchant in Germany

Milan greets Jens Petter Hauge, the Norwegian talent who glided over the San Siro suddenly with a goal in the Europa League preliminaries and then sent to Germany after just one year. Eintracht Frankfurt redeemed it for 8 million plus 2 for bonuses (and another two for an onerous loan already paid in the summer). Milan will also keep 15% on future resale, plus another 3 million bonuses still to be achieved. The agreement provided for the obligatory redemption upon completion. So it was.

REDEEMED – The Germans, in fact, returning from the feat of eliminating Barcelona in the Europa League, will play in the Bundesliga again next year. Oliver Glasner’s boys are tenth at 39 points, eleven points clear of third-last Stuttgart and 10 from fourth-last Hertha. In the next round, however, there will be a play-off between these two clubs, and regardless of the result, the saving rate has been reached. In the Bundesliga, in fact, the last two are relegated, while the third to last is played for the permanence in ‘Serie A’ with the third classification of the German B. This year Hauge has scored 3 goals and served 2 assists in 33 games. As happened to Milan last season, he got off to a great start and then fell, thanks to an injury suffered in December. In the double match against Barça in the quarterfinals of the Europa League he entered the second half. He played the right fielder, the left winger and the attacking midfielder, the role where he stood out the most. The score says 10 races out of 31 as a starter.

CAPITAL GAIN – Hauge at Milan was a mistake. He had a great start – three goals in Europe and one in the league – then he died. In the last 9 matches, Pioli has never fielded him, only on the bench. In the Rossoneri he collected 24 games, 5 goals and an assist, a decisive result in the match against Sampdoria at the beginning of April (he scored the 1-1 goal). The other two rings came against Celtic (2) and Sparta Prague in Europe. The Norwegian, 22 years old, 8 caps for the national team, at one point found himself with the second average goal of the squad after Ibra. Arrived from Bodo Glimt for about 4 million, he greets the Milan world from afar with a decent capital gain.

April 18 – 18:41

