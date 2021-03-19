E.There were players who had to advertise themselves for longer until they were appointed to the national soccer team by national coach Joachim Löw. For Amin Younes, three months were enough. The attacking midfielder of Frankfurter Eintracht received an invitation from Löw on Friday to take part in the three international matches between March 25 and 31 against Iceland, Romania and North Macedonia – as did Eintracht goalkeeper Kevin Trapp.

The chances of making his sixth appearance in the national jersey after a three and a half year break are not bad for the newcomer from Frankfurt. There is a lot of competition in his position, but hardly any professional will have to put up with the stress of all three matches. A welcome opportunity for the national coach to test alternative solutions.

Löw was in the 2-1 win over Bayern Munich on February 20 in the Frankfurt stadium when Younes messed up the record champions’ defense in the first half and scored a wonderful goal. “His technique and his orientation are great,” praised Löw at the time, who helped the Rhinelander with Lebanese parents to make his debut in the national team against Denmark on June 6, 2017. Younes was then part of the winning squad of the 2017 Confederations Cup in Russia and scored the goal to make it 4-1 against Mexico in the semifinals. He scored another international goal in a 7-0 World Cup qualifier against San Marino. But his international career was quickly interrupted again after Younes no longer had a regular place at Ajax Amsterdam and later at SSC Napoli.

The 27-year-old immediately felt at home in Frankfurt when he arrived there last October. At the last minute, Eintracht and Naples had agreed on a loan deal that would not have been possible for Younes without a drop in wages. The creative dribbler finally wanted to play regularly again, but he accepted halving his salary to two million euros. After surviving a Covid infection, he started at Eintracht. He was instrumental in the soaring of Eintracht with a series of eleven games without defeat.

Younes stood out in the big game against Bayern not only because of his outstanding performance, but also because of his solidarity action with the victims of the Hanau attack. After scoring, he ran to the substitutes’ bench, pulled out a warm-up jersey with the name of one of the victims and held it up to the cameras. With the jerseys, Eintracht remembered the attack a year earlier.

On Thursday evening, Younes, President Peter Fischer and his teammate Aymen Barkok presented the 15 family members present with the shirts with the portraits of the victims that the team had worn during the warm-up and expressed their grief in a discussion. “It was important for us to show the faces, to name the names. The victims weren’t just any numbers, ”said Fischer. “Today we wanted to show that we are there and shake hands,” added Younes. “I wish everyone a lot of strength.”

Younes will join the national team well rested, because of his fifth yellow card he will miss the Bundesliga match against Union Berlin this Saturday (3:30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga and on Sky).