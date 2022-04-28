It should no longer be a surprise, after the victory at Barcelona, ​​yet Eintracht Frankfurt continues to amaze. Glasner’s team confirms their European ambitions by finding a heavy success at West Ham, faced openly and overcome with merit and luck. What happens in Leipzig is very different, where the Germans manage to beat Rangers only in the final with a feat of Angeliño, after a race for large stretches that is anything but spectacular.

West Ham-Eintracht 1-2

–

A matter of centimeters, which sanction the defeat of West Ham and the umpteenth feat of Eintracht Frankfurt. Rocket start, because the balance is broken after less than a minute. Santos Borré comes off the trocar and from the left sees the movement of Knauff: the cross is perfect for the head of the winger, who makes no mistake and signs the advantage of the Germans. The response of the Hammers comes around fifteen minutes, with Bowen proposing himself perfectly in depth but face to face with Trapp hits the post. It is only the prelude to the goal, which arrives in the 21st minute: on the development of a free kick, the side of Zouma collected by Antonio for the equalizer is perfect. Eintracht creates a lot on the left with Kostic and Kamada, while on the right Knauff is very dangerous as in the 38th minute, when he kicks from a good position in the area without framing the goal thanks to the good containment of Cresswell. The guests are not satisfied with the same and in the second half they move forward. Wonderful action close to the limit, with Sow entering and concluding, Trapp is very good at relaxing but can do nothing on Kamada’s tap-in (54 ‘). Moyes sent in Benrahma and the Algerian immediately got noticed with a great shot from outside that touched the post. Instead, the Japanese Eintracht hit him in the 79th minute and went close to the brace with a slightly deflected right-footed shot that would not have left the goalkeeper a chance. West Ham try to have the last word, Bowen’s technical gesture deserves the best result, but his overhead kick in recovery is printed on the crossbar and with it also the hopes of avoiding defeat.