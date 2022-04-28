Another feat of Glasner’s team that wins in London thanks to Knauff and Kamada. Scots defeated in the final by Angeliño’s left foot
It should no longer be a surprise, after the victory at Barcelona, yet Eintracht Frankfurt continues to amaze. Glasner’s team confirms their European ambitions by finding a heavy success at West Ham, faced openly and overcome with merit and luck. What happens in Leipzig is very different, where the Germans manage to beat Rangers only in the final with a feat of Angeliño, after a race for large stretches that is anything but spectacular.
West Ham-Eintracht 1-2
–
A matter of centimeters, which sanction the defeat of West Ham and the umpteenth feat of Eintracht Frankfurt. Rocket start, because the balance is broken after less than a minute. Santos Borré comes off the trocar and from the left sees the movement of Knauff: the cross is perfect for the head of the winger, who makes no mistake and signs the advantage of the Germans. The response of the Hammers comes around fifteen minutes, with Bowen proposing himself perfectly in depth but face to face with Trapp hits the post. It is only the prelude to the goal, which arrives in the 21st minute: on the development of a free kick, the side of Zouma collected by Antonio for the equalizer is perfect. Eintracht creates a lot on the left with Kostic and Kamada, while on the right Knauff is very dangerous as in the 38th minute, when he kicks from a good position in the area without framing the goal thanks to the good containment of Cresswell. The guests are not satisfied with the same and in the second half they move forward. Wonderful action close to the limit, with Sow entering and concluding, Trapp is very good at relaxing but can do nothing on Kamada’s tap-in (54 ‘). Moyes sent in Benrahma and the Algerian immediately got noticed with a great shot from outside that touched the post. Instead, the Japanese Eintracht hit him in the 79th minute and went close to the brace with a slightly deflected right-footed shot that would not have left the goalkeeper a chance. West Ham try to have the last word, Bowen’s technical gesture deserves the best result, but his overhead kick in recovery is printed on the crossbar and with it also the hopes of avoiding defeat.
Leipzig 1-0 Rangers
–
The Scottish wall collapses only in the final, practically nothing happens at the Red Bull Arena throughout the first half. Van Bronckhorst’s team leaves the initiative to the Germans, who have a lot of possession – over 73% in the first 45 minutes – but do not create chances. The game stagnates, because the Rangers also give up the restarts and Leipzig cannot find the opening between the compact lines of the opponents. The teams thus return to the locker room without ever having shot on goal. The game ends in the second half, right from the start: the Scots start, with Kent’s personal action that produces only a dangerous low-shot cross. Tedesco’s team also wakes up in return, with Nkunku’s strong but central conclusion from the edge that is rejected by an attentive McGregor (53 ‘). The French, relentless this season, then blatantly misses in the 70th minute when he breaks through with power in the area, jumps the goalkeeper and kicks high. The pressure of Leipzig bears fruit in the 85th minute: the Rangers defense takes a corner from the right, the ball arrives on Angeliño’s left who unloads a precise flying blow, for the Spaniard’s first personal goal in Europe League that decides the first leg semi-final.
