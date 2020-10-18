Cologne scored their first point of the season and ended Eintracht Frankfurt’s streak, who was left without a lead in the Bundesliga dominated by Leipzig alone.

The victory would have given first place to Adi Hutter’s team, who in the four games played has accumulated two wins and as many draws. The last one at the Rhein Energie Stadion against an opponent bidding to get out of relegation.

So what Eintracht took advantage just before intermission thanks to a penalty that caused the Belgian Sebastiaan Borauw with a foul on the Japanese Daichi Kamada and that transformed the Portuguese Andre Silva. The reaction of Cologne in the second half soon found a reward with the goal of the Slovak Ondrej Duda a pass from the Dutchman Kingsley Ehizibue.

The tie leaves Eintracht in fourth place, with eight points, one less than Bayern and Borussia Dortmund and two less than Leipzig. Colonia takes him out of relegation and places him in the third to last position, in promotion.