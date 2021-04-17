VMaybe the day will come when Eintracht Frankfurt coach Adi Hütter will secretly be happy about the clear 4-0 defeat at Borussia Mönchengladbach on Saturday afternoon. In the fight for participation in the Champions League with his current team, this result is an annoying setback.

In return, Hütter has a greater chance of being able to play on the European stage with his future team in the coming season. It has been known since this week that the Austrian will switch to Borussia in the summer. Of course, Hütter assured him that he would not let such thoughts get to him.

“If the goal is achieved, I can leave this great club with my head held high,” he said about the resolution to get into the top four of the table with Eintracht. In addition, they should defend opposing set pieces better than on this day. The first three goals were conceded after corners. Nevertheless, Eintracht fans had also seen a high-quality and entertaining football game.

Gladbach deserves the victory

The game swung from one penalty area to the other and back again, the duels were intense, there were plenty of opportunities. Goals were initially rare because both teams defended well. And so the most dangerous scenes arose after standard situations. Early in the game, Matthias Ginter, who is known to be the best headball player in Gladbach, came to a free corner after a corner and scored 1-0 with his head (10th).

In the middle of the first half, Stefan Ilsanker headed a corner onto the Gladbach goal, Tobias Sippel was just able to maneuver the ball against the crossbar. The representative of Yann Sommer, who was suspended due to a red card, not only made a strong game in goal because of this rescue act, he also acted strongly as an actor in the build-up of the game against the pressing of Eintracht.

At the break, the leadership was still a bit happy, but the longer the game lasted, the more the Gladbachers deserved their victory. The attack with Marcus Thuram, Jonas Hofmann and Alassane Pléa could hardly be stopped. First, Thuram missed two excellent opportunities (51st, 59th) before Hofmann finally made it 2-0 after an hour.

At the end of a second wave after a cleared corner, his shot from an acute angle had slipped under the body of Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp. The 3-0 win was finally headed by Ramy Bensebaini, also after a corner (67th), before Hannes Wolf added 4-0 in stoppage time.