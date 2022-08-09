Dhe myth of Glasgow is alive again. Because the UEFA Super Cup Real Madrid against Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday in Helsinki (9 p.m. on RTL and DAZN) brings back memories of a historic football spectacle. “The gods in white”, so the reverent admiration of the now 87-year-old Frankfurt center forward Erwin Stein, celebrated a level of artistry that had never been seen 62 years ago.

Led by icons Alfredo di Stéfano and Ferenc Puskás, the best team in the world won the European Cup, invented in 1955, for the fifth time in a row. Argentinian di Stéfano (3) and Hungarian Puskás (4) scored all the goals in the 7-3 victory over German champions Eintracht Frankfurt on May 18, 1960 in Glasgow’s Hampden Park in front of 127,621 enthusiastic spectators. “Never before has Real Madrid offered such a spectacle,” enthused the French newspaper Parisien Liberé. After a survey among journalists, the international football association FIFA voted the Glasgow gala the “Game of the Century”.

“The Greatest Ever”

The event was not broadcast live on German television. The one and a half hour original broadcast by the BBC with the calm commentator Kenneth Wolstenholme can be admired on the Internet. Speed, technique and tricks illustrate that the “royals” of that era were far ahead of their time.

Manchester United idol ‘Sir’ Bobby Charlton was quoted as saying after the live broadcast: “My first thought was this game is a hoax, edited, a movie because these players were doing things that aren’t possible, not real, not human.” Wolstenholme calls the 33-year-old Puskás, impressed by his precise passes and powerful shots on goal, including a (controversial) penalty, “still the greatest ever”.

Eintracht was a magnificent opponent. The courage and motivation against this highly professional world selection of the legendary Real President Santiago Bernabéu became part of the “show”. The aggressiveness in the first twenty minutes with the outstanding Richard Kress thrilled the Scottish audience and kindled the famous “Hampden Roar”. Wolstenholme comments: “Eintracht plays very good football. The crowd loves this match.” (Eintracht plays very good football. The spectators love this game.) With a direct shot after a cross from Stein from the right, Kreß gave the blatant outsider a sensational 1-0 lead in the 18th minute.







Honorable end result

Real immediately lit a fire magic. Former captain Miguel Muñoz had created a somnambulistic ballet in his first coaching season. “We were played out to the letter,” recalls 91-year-old goalkeeper Egon Loy. Although Erwin Stein said today about the Uruguayan world-class stopper José Santamaría: “The guy didn’t let me pass me.” Nevertheless, he scored two goals against the finally negligent Real defense to make it 2:6 and 3:7, the honorable final result. “Eintracht is a gallant loser”, a chivalrous loser, Wolstenholme honors the capable Frankfurt team.



Goal for Eintracht: Richard Kress outwits goalkeeper Rogelio Dominguez. But at the end of an outstanding European Cup final, Madrid triumphed in Glasgow’s packed Hampden Park.

“There, full professionals played against after-work footballers,” Dieter Stinka refers to the middle-class professions of the contract amateurs at the time. After tough negotiations, they had wrested the ridiculous bonus of 3000 marks from the president Rudi Gramlich for reaching the final. Coincidentally, Dieter Stinka, the left-hand runner, is celebrating his 85th birthday on August 10 – in Helsinki with his wife Helga and Erwin Stein. Eintracht invited and ordered a cake.

A sensational Glasgow exhibit can be admired in the Museum of the Waldstadion: The ball with the (somewhat faded) signatures of all Real Stars. Richard Kress grabbed the ball when Scottish referee Jack Mowat blew the final whistle. At the banquet, the goalscorer became an autograph collector. Only in 2006, ten years after the death* of her husband, did Ingeborg Kreß give in to the urging of the industrious museum director Matthias Thoma. “Okay, get the ball.” Since then, this treasure has been a visible legacy of Eintracht’s epic game against Real Madrid in 1960.







*After the death of Hans Weilbächer on August 1st, Egon Loy, Friedel Lutz, Dieter Stinka, Dieter Lindner and Erwin Stein are still alive.