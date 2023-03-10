Philipp Reschke, member of the board of directors of the club, commented on the Prefecture’s decision announcing the appeal: “The authorities have had 4 months of time, but they do not want or cannot intervene”

Eintracht Frankfurt fans will not be in Naples for the second leg of the Champions League on 15 March. The prefecture, in coordination with the Ministry of the Interior, has issued a decree prohibiting the club from selling tickets to German supporters.

High risk — Eintracht responded in a statement: “This is a unique and competition-distorting process in European club football,” explained Philipp Reschke, member of the club’s board of directors. “The fact that the matches against Napoli were classified as high risk matches due to the rivalry and the general circumstances, which of course also presented a challenge for the respective security officers, is not a new discovery overnight, but it was clear from the day of the draw.”

The note — See also America will seek the signing of Darwin Machís The official note continues: “The performance of the first leg was in line with expectations and overall it was well below fears. The starting position for the return match did not change at all due to the match Neapolitan security authorities had four months of time, but they don’t want to or can’t guarantee security around this match. In the city and at the stadium. This is unacceptable and hard to believe”. Reschke, in addition to reiterating that the club is preparing for a very tough administrative process, he added that “Eintracht has little hope of being able to overturn the abbreviated injunction. “The irritation of the German leadership could lead to the cancellation of the official lunch between the clubs.

Situation — Regarding the passage of the press release relating to the first leg “well under fears”, however, it must be said that in Frankfurt the Neapolitan fans were greeted with offensive stickers against the city. And that net of the checks there were still disagreements between the fans, especially in the away sector during the match (won by the Azzurri). Furthermore, Eintracht supporters are not among the quietest supporters in Europe, on the contrary. See also Rich football asks for refreshments. Politics rebels: "No to other funds"

March 9, 2023 (change March 9, 2023 | 19:54)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Eintracht #fury #ban #travel #Naples #guarantee #safety #unacceptable