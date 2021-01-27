Hasebe’s current contract expires in the summer, but a contract extension is not excluded and at least on the part of those responsible for the association, the desired solution. In the coming weeks Bobic wants to talk to Hasebe about his future.

Regardless of that, one in Frankfurt has to ask how one can replace Hasebe. Internally, you already have numerous options, both for midfield and for the defensive back three. So it is unclear whether one should even bring in someone with similar qualities as Hasebe.

Quantitatively, there would definitely be a need, at least with an additional variable player. Here Bobic has to ask himself whether he would rather get a talent like Batista Mendy or a seasoned player like Rani Khedira.

When he arrived in Frankfurt, he turned back into the old Jovic. The 23-year-old Knipser has already scored three goals after three appearances, but as things stand he will return to Madrid next summer.

Bobic will certainly try to extend the loan deal, but the chances of success are currently not so good. The Eagles will also probably not have a lot of money to inherit Jovic in the summer.

The obvious solution would be to sell André Silva, which with its current goal odds will not last long anyway. With the Portuguese’s worth over 25 million euros, you could sign two good strikers in the summer with a clear conscience. However, it would of course be much more desirable that Jovic and Silva also appear together in the new season in the Eintracht dress. Qualifying for the Champions League would make such an undertaking much more likely.

The 22-year-old Moroccan national player is now turning out to be a valuable alternative on the right flank, and he is now regularly allowed to collect match practice under Adi Hütter. It would therefore make sense for the club to prematurely extend Barkok’s current contract until 2022.

To do this, however, you have to show him a perspective. Barkok is rarely in the starting line-up, and top clubs like AS Roma and Sevilla FC are now supposed to be interested in the Frankfurt-born.

Barkok’s competition in Frankfurt is bigger than ever with players like Amin Younes and Daichi Kamada. Let’s see if he will face the fight in the next few seasons.

With a sale up to the end of the transfer, you could still earn a few million euros with him, as he was recently able to cure his cruciate ligament rupture in England. But this also depends on the interested parties who could also bring the 26-year-old Willems free of charge in the summer.