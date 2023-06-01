Bdoes he live, does he go? As expected, Randal Kolo Muani gave an evasive answer to the all-important question. “Now it’s just a matter of playing the final. As a team, we are extremely focused on that. Accordingly, there is nothing else for me right now.”

Wednesday noon, on-site appointment at the Frankfurt Eintracht professional camp. Goalscorer Kolo Muani sits on the podium, accompanied by Patrick Zeilmann, the future Head of Team Management/Integration, who acts as an interpreter. When Kolo Muani was asked about a transfer fee of up to 120 million euros for him, he translated: “That can be a reason for pressure. But now is not the time to talk about transfer fees. Now only the sport counts.”

So full focus on the DFB Cup final against RB Leipzig. With the Saxons, André Silva will miss the final in the Berlin Olympic Stadium due to a muscle injury in his thigh. Kolo Muani was also recently handicapped by adductor problems. However, this has not harmed his urge to do his work in a goal-threatening manner.

“A very good coach”

In the last league game against Freiburg, he scored goal number 15 of the season and thus just missed becoming top scorer. "One goal was missing. It may be that there will still be an opportunity to get the cannon next season," says Kolo Muani. For the final against RB, the Frenchman is sure to be physically "at 100 percent".







“I regret that it will be the last game with Eintracht for Oliver Glasner. He’s a very good coach, but I can’t influence the decision. The win would be a great ending for the coach.” The World Cup runner-up was able to exert a certain influence on how many tickets he received for friends and acquaintances for the final.

Ten lucky ones from Kolo Muani’s environment will be there in Berlin. And tens of thousands of Frankfurt fans. “Our fans are positively crazy. They show us their love.” Kolo Muani finally thanked him with goals. Maybe even now in the game of games.