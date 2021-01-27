The SGE lost out on penalties against Chelsea. Even if Frankfurt didn’t make a big hit, it’s not only the Eintracht fans who fondly remember this “European tour”, during which the legendary buffalo herd, consisting of Jovic, Ante Rebic and Sebastien Haller, caused a sensation would have.

– Martin Hinteregger

At his old place of work, the Serbian international has so far made the impression that he has never been away. In his previous three joker appearances, Jovic has scored three goals, one more than during his entire time with Los Blancos, who put an impressive 60 million euros on the table for the striker in the summer of 2019.

– Luka Jovic

The fact that Kostic prepared the first two goals of his national team colleague clearly shows that the two Serbs still harmonize perfectly after a year and a half break and can / will play important roles in the fight for Europe. “We are in a position to achieve great things this season,” said Jovic. “The quality of the team has improved, the level of play is higher.” Therefore, the loan from Real shares the opinion of striker André Silva, “that if we keep playing like this, we have a chance of winning the European Cup”.