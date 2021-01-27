Eintracht Frankfurt has been unbeaten in seven Bundesliga games. Thanks to the recent 5-1 away win at Arminia Bielefeld the SGE climbed to sixth place in the table and is on course for Europe. in the Fight for the international starting places Returning Luka Jovic could prove to be a decisive trump card.
In the 2018/19 season, Eintracht rocked the Europa League. With passionate performances and breathtaking choreographies at the home games, the Hessians fought their way to the semi-finals and knocked out Inter Milan on the way there. Coach Adi Hütter’s team just barely missed making it into the final.
The SGE lost out on penalties against Chelsea. Even if Frankfurt didn’t make a big hit, it’s not only the Eintracht fans who fondly remember this “European tour”, during which the legendary buffalo herd, consisting of Jovic, Ante Rebic and Sebastien Haller, caused a sensation would have.
“” We were in Europe and want to go there again “”
– Martin Hinteregger
After Hessen missed international business last season, qualifying for Europe should definitely work again this season. “We were in Europe and want to go there again,” said Martin Hinteregger after the 2-0 win in Mainz on matchday 15. Head coach Hütter also emphasized last October that they wanted to “go back to Europe”.
With Jovic’s return campaign, the Hessians seem to have laid an important foundation for this project. After a difficult year and a half at Real Madrid, the SBU loaned the attacker until the end of the season. “It was my great wish to return here,” said the 23-year-old at the press conference on Tuesday.
At his old place of work, the Serbian international has so far made the impression that he has never been away. In his previous three joker appearances, Jovic has scored three goals, one more than during his entire time with Los Blancos, who put an impressive 60 million euros on the table for the striker in the summer of 2019.
“” We are able to achieve great things this season “”
– Luka Jovic
The returned buffalo not only gives the SGE offensive not only a noticeable increase in goal danger and quality, but also seems to have given the rest of the team, especially buddy Filip Kostic, an additional boost. “I’ve heard that Filip is smiling more often than before,” said the youngster and added: “Maybe that has a little to do with my return.”
The fact that Kostic prepared the first two goals of his national team colleague clearly shows that the two Serbs still harmonize perfectly after a year and a half break and can / will play important roles in the fight for Europe. “We are in a position to achieve great things this season,” said Jovic. “The quality of the team has improved, the level of play is higher.” Therefore, the loan from Real shares the opinion of striker André Silva, “that if we keep playing like this, we have a chance of winning the European Cup”.