Today, May 18, we had the first final of European competitions, the Europa League, in Seville. The Scots and the Germans were going to meet face to face at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán, the fiefdom of the team that has managed to raise the trophy to the skies the most times. The final that pitted Glasgow Rangers against Eintracht Frankfurt began at 9:00 p.m. in Spain.
In the first hour of the game the German team had more offensive presence than the Scots. The Germans were dominating much of the first 45 minutes, creating more scoring chances than their rivals. Rangers increased their offensive presence as the minutes went by, in the 34th minute, Lundstram, after a cross, finished off the goal, having the goalkeeper send the corner. The first part ended with both teams leaving their soul to take the advantage in this final.
In the second half, Eintracht Frankfurt started with more force, generating chances putting the Scottish team in danger. In the 52nd minute, a possible penalty was reviewed in the VAR in favor of Eintracht Frankfurt, but it was not finally awarded.
In the 56th minute after an error by the German defense, in which Tuta ended up slipping in the set with the rival attacker. Rangers striker, Aribo, took advantage of the error and did not fail in the definition, scoring a goal that made the Scots raise their voices to the sky of Seville, breaking the equality and putting the zero to one on the scoreboard.
Eintracht Frankfurt had a chance to put the tie on the scoreboard, but it was not until the 70th minute when Rafael Borré appeared to finish off that lateral center that was walking through the small area, putting the initial equality on the scoreboard again.
Both Scots and Germans were aware of everything that was being played and did not want to risk in the following minutes. In the 88th minute, Eintracht Frankfurt had a good chance that finally went wide of the goal. Finally the game had to go to extra time.
In extra time, in the 95th minute, Eintracht had a good opportunity that finally came to nothing. In the 102nd minute, Aribo withdrew from the match on behalf of the Scots, and Sands entered in his place.
In the second part of extra time, both teams began generating chances, first Rangers with a long shot that Trapp had to repel, and then Eintracht with another long shot that went wide. In the 113th minute, Eintracht Frankfurt tried again with a long shot. In the 117th minute Rangers had the opportunity to take the lead but finally Trapp made a saving save that kept the score intact. The Scots were going to have the last chance of the game with a free kick saved by the German goalkeeper. Finally the game went to a penalty shootout.
In the penalty shootout Rangers would start throwing, Tavernier being the first thrower and scoring it, Eintracht was going to score it too. Rangers’ second shot was going to be thrown perfectly, Rangers’ second was also going to go ahead, leaving the penalty shootout tied for the time being. Rangers was also going to score the third penalty, Eintracht was going to do the same, scoring their penalty. Eintracht would have a chance to get ahead, as Trapp saved Ramsey’s penalty, Eintracht Frankfurt would score their penalty by taking the lead in the penalty shootout. Rangers were going to score the fifth penalty, if Eintracht scored their penalty, the Germans would be winners, if it failed they would go to sudden death, finally Borré scored the penalty that gave the victory to the Germans for the second time in their history.
