Eintracht goalkeeper Kevin Trapp saved the fourth penalty kick for Rangers by Aaron Ramsey, while all Eintracht players scored their kicks.

And Joe Aribo gave the Rangers the lead against the course of the game in the 57th minute when he took advantage of defender Tota’s slip and scored a goal to hit the net.

But the German team, unbeaten throughout the tournament and looking forward to its first European title since the FA Cup in 1980, equalized through Raphael Bury, who reached for Philip Kostic’s cross to put it in the goal in the 70th minute.

With this title, Eintracht will participate in the Champions League next season, despite occupying 11th place in the German League.

The team will also play in the European Super Cup against Real Madrid or Liverpool.

And coach Oliver Glazner became the second Austrian coach to win a European title after the legend Ernst Happel with Hamburg and Feyenoord.