DThe supporters of Viktoria Cologne were able to indulge in their dreams for quite a long time, which – as usual in this city – were big. “V victories to Europe” was written on a banner in front of the fan stand of the third division club before the kick-off of the cup duel against Eintracht Frankfurt; Playing with the letter “V”, which can also represent the Roman five, is part of folklore here. In the end, thanks to an early goal from Ellyes Skhiri and a very late goal from Ansgar Knauff, Cologne lost 2-0 against the favorites from Main, whose supporters, unlike Cologne, can still dream of winning the DFB Cup.

Eintracht coach Dino Toppmöller had thoroughly rebuilt his team compared to the 3-3 draw against Borussia Dortmund. Mario Götze and Kevin Trapp were missing due to back problems; Jens Krahl replaced the goalkeeper. Makoto Hasebe, Niels Nkounou, Jessic Ngankam and Jens Petter Hauge were also new to the starting line-up. Meanwhile, Oumar Marmoush, who scored all three goals in the 3-3 draw against Dortmund, was given a break.

In this new formation, the Frankfurters were unable to add a new chapter to their offensive spectacles against Helsinki (6:0) and Dortmund (3:3). At the beginning they controlled the game with their own possession, looking for gaps, and that seemed to work quite well. After initial promising but still incomplete attempts at attack, a corner finally led to the early lead. Fares Chaibi hit the ball into the penalty area, Robin Koch extended it to the far post, where Ellyes Skhiri made it 0-1 (14th).

Don’t let up

It was a typical Skhiri goal, which the Tunisian scores again and again in a similar form, but which seemed to tempt Eintracht to work a little less intensively for the time being. As a result, not much happened in the penalty areas. At least until the wake-up call in the 32nd minute, when David Philipp was sent into a sprint duel with Koch on the way to Viktoria’s first big opportunity. Goalkeeper Krahl maneuvered the subsequent shot over the crossbar, but an even better scoring opportunity immediately followed. Because the subsequent corner landed on the head of the free-standing Moritz Fritz, Krahl had to prevent the equalizer again.







By now it should have become clear to the Frankfurt team, who are no longer playing so sharply, that they must not let up against this opponent, who has had several memorable cup duels with Bundesliga clubs here in the recent past. Two years ago they narrowly lost a small drama against TSG Hoffenheim 2:3 after extra time, and in the current competition they also beat SV Werder Bremen after coming from behind 3:2. Sportpark Höhenberg was atmospherically in the hands of the guests in the first round against the Bundesliga club von der Weser.

That was also the case that evening, because this stadium is not only interesting for fans with a penchant for the traditional because there is only standing room on the entire back straight. At games like these, these attractive seats are made entirely available to away fans, and of course the game was sold out with 8,343 spectators. There was extensive singing, celebrating and a lot of pyrotechnics being set off, but the intensive support seemed to be helping the Frankfurt players less and less. In the first quarter of an hour they had combined well into Cologne’s penalty area several times, but now they looked increasingly unimaginative.

Perhaps the Rhinelanders were also losing their respect more and more, but in any case the game was pretty even overall after the break, which Frankfurt coach Toppmöller couldn’t have liked. After about an hour, he sent Knauff, Dina Ebimbe and Marmoush into the game for Ngankam, Tuta and Hauge, but they couldn’t prevent Cologne’s next chance. After a free kick into the penalty area, Christoph Greger scored from twelve meters, but Skhiri stood in the way and prevented the equalizer (66th).







Viktoria now risked more and more, which gave Frankfurt several good counterattack situations, which were repeatedly wasted due to inaccuracies. The greatest danger came from a Marmoush free kick from 18 meters, which was saved by Cologne goalkeeper Ben Voll (86′). In the end, the defense remained stable, and in the 90th minute Knauff completed a counterattack to make it 0-2, which decided the game.

The Frankfurt fans were able to celebrate a victory that will certainly not be remembered for long, and for the third division club from the east of Cologne, the appearance in this second round was a remarkable success, which is also economically important.